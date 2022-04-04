Basavaraj Bommai heads to Delhi with Cabinet rejig, Mekedatu in mind

With pressure mounting on him to induct fresh faces into his Cabinet, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to head to New Delhi on Tuesday.

Bommai is expected to hold talks with union ministers and the BJP top brass during his visit to the national capital.

The chief minister has four vacancies in his Cabinet. There is speculation that a few ministers may be dropped to make room for new faces. The party leadership will tell Bommai if it should be a Cabinet expansion or a reshuffle.

Approval for the controversial Mekedatu project, apart from other irrigation and drinking water projects, is also expected to be discussed during the CM’s two-day visit to the national capital. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol will accompany Bommai.

According to the tour program released by the chief ministers’ office, Bommai will meet union ministers and his return journey is not finalised.

Bommai, it can be recalled, had assured opposition leaders that he would travel to Delhi and urge the Jal Shakti ministry to clear the Mekedatu project.

While there has been discussion of a Cabinet expansion or reshuffle since the beginning of the year, party insiders are hopeful of having new faces as ministers by the end of April.

Delaying the expansion or reshuffle wouldn’t be beneficial as new ministers will not have enough time to leave their mark on the departments headed by them, they say.

