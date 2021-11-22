Basavaraj Bommai keeps two BSY projects 'on hold'

Two ambitious projects announced by the BS Yediyurappa government appear to have lost momentum, with the lack of progress attributed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's displeasure over setting up a new trust to manage the projects.

A tree park on the New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF) land and a makeover of the Mysore Lamps factory were part of the Bengaluru Mission 2022 programme announced by Yediyurappa in 2019. He had also allocated grants in the 2021-22 budget.

While the Mysore Lamps premises in Malleswaram were supposed to house a museum, recreational space, cultural hub and an innovation centre, the 105-acre NGEF land was proposed to be transformed into a public space, including a convention centre. The works were packaged under the brand of 'Experience Bengaluru'.

In June, the government registered the 'Bengaluru Heritage and Environment Trust' to oversee the progress of the projects and simultaneously took up the work of preparing detailed designs.

While the government made significant headway in most schemes proposed under the Bengaluru Mission programme, NGEF and Mysore Lamps projects are yet to take off. Multiple sources said the two proposals have been "kept on hold". It is learnt that Bommai was not happy with the proposal of allowing a charitable trust to manage the projects.

Officials, however, maintain that the projects will surely be taken up in phases. "There is a high court order against undertaking any development on NGEF land. We are preparing to approach the court and vacate the stay order," a senior IAS officer said. On the Mysore Lamps makeover, the officer said the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) was underway.

It is learnt that Bommai was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the development of the Mysore Lamps factory in September but the plan was dropped at the last minute. After holding a detailed review meeting of all projects falling under the Bengaluru Mission programme, the Chief Minister’s Office did not reveal any deadline for both the projects. In a statement, however, the office said the CM directed officials to expedite Smart City works, Metro projects, Suburban Rail project, Koramangala valley and development of lakes etc.

