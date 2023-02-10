Basavaraj Bommai removes Ashoka as minister in-charge of Mandya

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he is "freeing" state Revenue Minister R Ashoka as the Mandya district in-charge minister.

The announcement came barely a fortnight after he was made in-charge of Mandya district. Bommai said the decision was taken on Ashoka’s request as he had many other responsibilities to take care of.

"Ashoka had requested me to free him from the Mandya district in-charge responsibility. Heeding to his request, I will issue an order freeing him from the responsibility of Mandya district in-charge minister," the Chief Minister told reporters.

According to Bommai, the Revenue Minister himself volunteered to give up the additional responsibility. "There is one change in the district in-charge minister. Ashoka had written a letter to me," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister explained that Ashoka was instrumental behind issuing over 50,000 'Hakku Patra' (ownership deed) to those dwelling in Lamani Thandas. A similar drive will be carried out in Davangere Lamani Thanda. Also, there will be Hakku Patra distribution to 10,000 people in and around Bengaluru, he added. Ashoka will have to oversee the programme of deputy commissioners of the districts visiting villages. He also heads the Kempegowda and Basaveshwara statue committee, Bommai said.

"Since he has to give time and do justice to all the works he has taken up, he had requested me to free him from the Mandya district in-charge responsibility," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister had appointed Ashoka as the in-charge of Mandya district replacing Excise Minister K Gopalaiah. A day later, many posters with messages 'Ashoka go back', and 'Boycott Ashoka' dotted prime locations of Mandya.

Speculations are that leaders and workers of his own party in Mandya had opposed his appointment as the district in-charge minister and put out the posters. The development came at a crucial juncture when the assembly elections are less than three months away and winning Mandya district, which is considered to be a Janata Dal (Secular) bastion, is important for the ruling BJP. Neither Ashoka nor Gopalaiah were available for comments.