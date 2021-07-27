Basavaraj Bommai to be latest in father-son duo club to occupy CM’s chair

When Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as Karnataka chief minister, he will be the latest in the father-son duos to occupy the CM’s post. His father Somappa Rayappa Bommai was the state chief minister during 1988–1989.

Another father-son duo, also from Karnataka, occupied the state CM’s post: H D Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi was also the chief minister of the southern state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is occupying the state’s top post once held by his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s father Biju Patnaik was also a chief minister of that state.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu’s father Dorji Khandu, who died in a helicopter crash in 2011, was also the chief minister. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s father Shibu Soren was also the state’s chief minister.

Members of three generations of the Abdullah family have been Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers: Sheikh Abdullah, his son Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah. Following are the other father-son duos who became chief ministers.

Uttar Pradesh: Mulayam Singh Yadav and son Akhilesh Yadav Uttarakhand: Vijay Bahuguna, whose father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana: Devi Lal and his son Om Prakash Chautala Maharashtra: Shankarrao Chavan and his son Ashok Chavan. There is also a father-daughter duo to occupy the chief minister’s chair.

Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti were Kashmir chief ministers. Andhra Pradesh saw N T Rama Rao and his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu occupying the CM’s chair. There have also been father-son duos where the father was the chief minister and the son became a deputy chief minister.

Such was the case in Bihar where Lalu Prasad Yadav was the CM and his son Tejaswi Yadav later became the Deputy CM. In Punjab, Prakash Singh Badal was the CM and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal became the Deputy CM.