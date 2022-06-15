Horatti wins Karnataka MLC polls for record eighth time

Basavaraj Horatti wins Karnataka MLC polls for record eighth time

Horatti thanked the voters from the teachers' constituency for reposing faith in him

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 15 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 14:36 ist
BJP candidate from Karnataka West Teachers Constituency Basavaraj Horatti flanked by supporters showing victory sign after emerging victorious from the constituency for the eight consecutive time in Belagavi on Wednesday. Credit: DH photo

Basavaraj Horatti, the BJP candidate in the election to Legislative Council from Karnataka West teachers' constituency, emerged victorious for the record eighth time on Wednesday.

The counting of votes for the election was held in the premises of Jyoti College. Horatti reached the quota required for getting elected among the valid votes by getting the necessary first preference votes in his favour.

Horatti garnered 9,266 first preferential votes, while Congress candidate Basavaraj Gurikar polled 4,597 votes, and JD(S) candidate S N Gidadinni got just 273 votes.

A total of 15,583 votes were polled of which 1,223 votes were rejected and 14,360 votes were declared valid.

Horatti thanked the voters from the teachers' constituency for reposing faith in him and ensuring his straight eighth win for the upper house of the state legislature.

He said that in the previous election too, he had won comfortably as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate and this time, as a BJP candidate. "It's for the party to decide the position to be given to me," he said.

Regarding a notice being issued to him for using the national emblem in the campaign book, he said he would give a reply to the notice.

Horatti said he has been responding to the problems of the education sector. "The problems of the Education Department cannot be resolved fully even if God comes. I have submitted a report to the government regarding the measures to be taken for different problems, but as chairman, I could not fight for it and necessary directions were given to the government. As a member of the house, I shall raise my voice," he said.

Regarding his record win, he said that T N Narasimhamurthy had earlier been elected to both Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council and he (Horatti) has been elected to the council for the eighth consecutive time.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Basavaraj Horatti
MLC polls
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

What's Brewing

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

End of an era as Internet Explorer is finally retiring

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

DH Radio | Last-mile delivery: EVs the way forward

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

BTS going on 'hiatus' as band members pursue solo work

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

DH Toon | BJP to bank on jobs ahead of 2024 elections?

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Waste to energy! Refreshing coffee with civet poo

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Ticketless birds board a bus, conductor pays the price

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

 