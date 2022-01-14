Behaviour of some ministers denting Karnataka govt's image: Renukacharya

Expressing dissatisfaction over some ministers demanding plum berths in anticipation of a Cabinet reshuffle, chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya said on Friday that such behaviour is denting the government's image.

"Some ministers have sought 2-3 portfolios, while others insist that they be allotted portfolios of their choice. Do they need key berths just for business?" Renukacharya asked at a news conference.

"While leaders like me work for the party to grow in the state, others are reaping its benefits," he said, taking a dig at Congress-JD(S) rebels who are now ministers in the Cabinet. "We worked as a unit to bring the BJP to power in the state. However, others are enjoying the power today."

Responding to a meeting by BJP legislators, Renukacharya said that like-minded MLAs had met. "All the MLAs who do not want the party or the CM to be embarrassed have met and discussed. We want a stable government until the term ends (in 2023)," he said.

On MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal's comments that there will be a change in state politics, he said that save CM all ministers will be changed. "The change in the Cabinet should be along the Gujarat model," he added.

