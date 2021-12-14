Belgaum Legislative Counil seat: Kavatgimath, Lakhan pin hopes on second preference votes

BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath and independent Lakhan Jarkiholi were riding hopes on the second preference votes being counted for the election for Legislative Council from Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency, for which counting is in progress at RD PU College in Chikkodi on Tuesday.

After counting of first preference votes, Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi had polled 3,718 votes, while BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath secured 2,432 votes and independent Lakhan Jarkiholi 2,522 votes.

Hattiholi was elected the first candidate after reaching the quota of 2,899 votes among the valid votes. A total of 152 of 8,846 were invalid votes.

Confusions prevailed outside the counting centre, with supporters of Lakhan Jarkiholi even celebrating victory, but later reined back celebrations after they were informed that the results were not announced and counting was in progress.

Both Kavatgimath and Lakhan Jarkiholi were awaiting calculation of second preference votes and the excess polled by the first winning candidate.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: