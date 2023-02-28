Bengaluru: BJP lines up beneficiary conventions from March 4

The BJP has lined up beneficiary conventions throughout the state starting March 4.

Speaking to reporters here, Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar said that the state government, under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's leadership, has implemented several pro-people schemes that are in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vishwas' call.

“Our conventions are not just for exhibiting our work but to reach out to people across the state as most of the families in the state have benefited from our welfare schemes launched by both union and state government in the last three years,” he said.

He added that the first beneficiary convention will be held on March 4 in Chitradurga and it will be organised till March 20 in all districts.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said cooperative banks across the state will start disbursing zero per cent interest loans, whose limit was increased from Rs 3 lakh to 5 lakh, from April 1.

Rath Yatre

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Revenue Minister R Ashoka and several BJP leaders performed puja to four Vijaya Sankalpa Raths that will travel from four directions from Wednesday.

BJP national president J P Nadda will kickstart the campaign from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to flag off another Yatre on March 2 from Nandgad in Belagavi district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to launch the third and fourth yatras that will start from Basavakalyan in Bidar district and Avati in Devanahalli near Bengaluru, on March 3, in the morning and afternoon, respectively.

The campaign vehicles will cover 8,000 km along which the party has planned over 80 rallies, 74 public meetings and about 150 road shows and the BJP is planning to "reach out" about four crore people in various parts of the state.

The 20-day campaign will culminate with a mega rally in Davangere on March 25 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.