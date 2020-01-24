Beware of BJP's hidden agenda, HDK tells Veerashaivas

The Veerashaiva community in the state should be cautious about BJP’s hidden agenda. Whatever the party is trying to implement today are agendas of RSS and VHP, alleged JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday.

Kumaraswamy was addressing the party’s all-member convention here. “Don’t be under the assumption that the BJP’s policies are affecting only the Muslims in the country. It is affecting Hindus too. During elections, they say all of us are Hindus. But they don’t see us as one amongst them. They consider all of us as Shudras. I want to tell the Veerashaiva community to beware of the BJP’s hidden agenda. The party will not

stand by them in the long run,” he said.

Responding to a recent tweet by BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje, saying that Kumaraswamy had knelt down before “Nehru Khandaan” and had joined those who conspired with Pakistan to defame India, Kumaraswamy said Karandlaje needed to be careful while making charges.

Encouraging party workers to strengthen the organisation at village-level, the convention looked at different ways in which the party could to be strengthened.

Kumaraswamy asked workers to approach each house with a handbill. “Make a list of places where you have lost with a small margin. Select a leader for every booth,” he said.

Party supremo H D Deve Gowda remarked that now was the time for struggle. “Today the party has suffered a blow. We lost in the bypolls. We need people to fight at the grassroots level. The party leaders are making efforts to conduct ward-wise meetings, keeping in mind the local body polls,” he said.

The meeting passed three resolutions: The party would take up a fight against policies of the ruling party, which failed to address issues of unemployment and inflation, that they would continue to maintain their stance against CAA and the third was to seek the state government to release an additional Rs 5,000 crore for flood relief. If not, the

party would launch protests, it said.

The party is planning a protest against CAA in front of Town Hall in Bengaluru on Friday.