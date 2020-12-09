'Bharat Bandh' failed, Congress ship sinking: BS Yediyurappa

'Bharat Bandh' failed, Congress ship sinking: BSY

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 09 2020, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 01:34 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the nationwide bandh on Tuesday was a failure as people did not support it. 

“The Bharat Bandh failed. Nobody supported it. You could see for yourself how life was normal in Bengaluru and Karnataka,” Yediyurappa told reporters. 

Yediyurappa also ridiculed the Congress for staging a protest by wearing black bands in the Assembly. “Congress is a sinking ship. Who cares if they wear black or white?”

Defending the farm Bills, Yediyurappa said protests against them were politically-motivated.

“The PM has made it clear that the government is pro-farmer and some decisions were taken in their interests and that it’s wrong to oppose them for political reasons. Instead of calling for a bandh, people should understand the reality. Our government, be it in the state or centre, is pro-farmer. Modi will not do anything against the interests of farmers,” he said.

B S Yediyurappa
Bharat Bandh
Congress
Farmers protests
Farm Bills
BJP
Karnataka

