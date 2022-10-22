Bharat Jodo meant to uplift those in distress, says Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra collectively attempts to uplift those in distress, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked here on Saturday.

He was speaking at a public rally to mark the end of the padayatra in Karnataka.

The padayatra, led by Rahul, had entered the state on September 30, reaching Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.

On Saturday, it covered 14 km in three hours and reached Raichur city.

“The RSS and BJP are dividing the society and are spreading hatred. The padayatra has adopted the paths shown by social reformers Basavanna, Dr B R Ambedkar and Valmiki. Those in the padayatra attempt to uplift people in distress,” he said.

He recalled the association of his grandmother Indira Gandhi with voters of Chikkamagaluru and that of his mother Sonia Gandhi with voters of Ballari.

“We will never forget the people of Chikkamagaluru and Ballari,” he said.

Rahul said, “The padayatra has covered a distance of 500 km in Karnataka. It evoked a huge response. No force can stop it. It will enter the next state tomorrow and conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Leaders of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Rahul was not undertaking the march to become prime minister. He intends to instill confidence among people and ensure peace in society.

Rahul interacted with villagers and listened to their grievances before he reached Raichur.