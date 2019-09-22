Bhovi community members protest against Eshwarappa

The members of Bhovi community staged a protest against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa for his Vadda remarks to condemn Siddaramaiah.

The community members, staged protest atop Chamundi Hill, as Eshwarappa was scheduled to visit the hill. The protestors claimed that Eshwar has been defaming the community to condemn his political rivals.

He should apologise for his remarks. Bhovi community leader G V Seetaram blamed that Eshwarappa must be hospitalized. He has no sense and defaming the caste. He urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to admit Eshwarappa to a mental hospital.