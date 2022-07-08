Birthday event will have political message: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday said his 75th birthday celebration next month will send out a political message.

Siddaramaiah said this after an hour-long breakfast meeting with Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar amid reports of a discord between the two on the former chief minister's birthday bash plan.

Siddaramaiah's supporters have planned a public meeting at Davangere on August 3 for his 75th birthday, which is widely seen as a show of strength. Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the event.

"There will certainly be a political message (from the event). Are we sanyasis (hermits)?" Siddaramaiah said. "Is Rahul Gandhi or Shivakumar a sanyasi? Isn't is politics to list out the achievements of our 5-year tenure? Isn't it politics to recall my political journey? Nothing can be done without politics," he said when asked about the nature of the birthday event.

"Party people will be there at the event that is being organised because I'm turning 75, which is a milestone. Although it won't be the party's platform, our party leaders are organising it," Siddaramaiah said, adding that he has invited the likes of Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, B K Hariprasad, K H Muniyappa, M B Patil and others. "We're not inviting leaders from other parties," he said.

Siddaramaiah also specified that the name 'Siddaramotsava' was coined by the media. "Did I call it that? Who did? It is not Siddaramotsava," he said.

Shivakumar said he discussed party activities with Siddaramaiah and the way forward. The birthday event also came up during their breakfast. "The aim is to make people aware about achievements and the good work done by the Congress government under (Siddaramaiah's) leadership," he said.