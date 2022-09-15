Bitcoin: No complaint on anyone losing money, says Araga Jnanendra

The state government has not received a single complaint from anyone saying that they lost money in the Bitcoin scam that rocked Karnataka last year.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said this in the Legislative Council while replying to a question by JD(S) member T A Saravana who sought details on the Bitcoin scam.

"There is no question of hiding anything or sparing anybody in connection with the case. We have not received any complaint on losing money in connection to the scam so far," the minister said.

Jnanendra mentioned that the Bitcoin-related investigation was conducted even in the USA, but there is no information on the involvement of persons from Karnataka or India.

Jnanedra assured the Council that the government would initiate an inquiry if members provide any details about the Bitcoin scam.