Bitcoin scam: Petty case handed over to CBI, says Priyank

Noting that the case referred to the Interpol wing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Bengaluru City Police was a fraud of only Rs 23,000 in the Bitcoin case, Congress leader Priyank Kharge asked why the ‘petty case’ was referred to the agency.

Tweeting a series of images related to the case referred to the CBI and a copy of the FIR, Kharge asked: did the city police “need help for a case of cheating of Rs 23,000?”

According to a letter to Bengaluru Police Commissioner by Kharge, the police had referred FIR number 0003/2020 filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru, to the Interpol wing of the CBI. Kharge tweeted images of the FIR, adding that it did not contain any details of the case save a theft of Rs 23,000 and it was filed under the IT Act.

“Press release from the Office of the Police Commissioner on November 13/11/2021 states they have written to Interpol on 28/4/21 seeking their help for Crime No 03/2020 in Bitcoin case. Do they need help for a case of cheating of Rs 23,000? Why is there no gist of complaint (attached to the FIR)? What is the government hiding?” he

asked.

