BJP announces candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council elections

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 03 2020, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 21:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The BJP central leadership on Saturday announced the party candidates for the four seats of  Karnataka Legislative Council elections to be held on October 28.

The party announced the candidature of Chidananda M Gowda for South-East Graduate Constituency, V S Sankanur for West Graduate Constituency, Shishil G Namoshi for North East Teachers Constituency, and Puttanna for Bengaluru Teachers Constituency.

The last date for filing nominations will be on October 8 and the counting will be held on November 2.

BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka Legislative Council

