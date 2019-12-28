'BJP believes in caste system, not Constitution'

The BJP believes in the Chaturvarna (caste) system and not in the Constitution, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah charged on the occasion of the Congress’ Foundation Day on Saturday.

The Congress, which celebrated 134 years of its existence, took out a rally from its headquarters on Queen’s Road to Freedom Park.

“They (BJP) believe in the Chaturvarna. They believe that if discrimination continues, then there will be an opportunity for oppression,” Siddaramaiah said. “But the Constitution has given everybody equal status,” he said.

He urged Congress workers to strive toward protecting the Constitution. “It was in Bombay that 72 people started Congress. Today, there are lakhs of Congress workers in the entire country. If these lakhs of workers make up their mind, the Constitution can be saved,” Siddaramaiah said.

Also, speaking on the occasion was former minister D K Shivakumar, whose supporters chanted slogans in his name during the rally as if to underline his new-found image within the party following his 50-day incarceration. “The educated class from the cities, youths and students, who made Narendra Modi the prime minister, have been branded as urban naxals,” Shivakumar said. “You won over 300 seats (in Lok Sabha) because of these students and youths whom you called urban Naxals. You should apologise to them.”

Hitting out at the BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Shivakumar said the Modi administration was ‘misusing’ Constitutional institutions. “You are breaking the Constitution and aren’t allowing anyone to live in unity. But there’s nothing bigger in the face of a people’s movement,” he said.

Calling on party workers to stay strong, Shivakumar said the Congress was still powerful. “It doesn’t matter if the country lacks educated or intelligent people. It is the poor of this country who have consciousness. That’s the biggest asset of our country protecting India. And the Congress’ policy is to protect these poor,” Shivakumar said.

Senior leaders M Veerappa Moily, G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Eshwar Khandre, Priyank Kharge among others participated in the Foundation Day event.