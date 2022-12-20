BJP central leadership 'positive': Bommai on re-induction of Eshwarappa, Jarkiholi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reached out to sulking former ministers KS Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi by saying he had taken up their case with the BJP central leadership.

Eshwarappa and Ramesh are upset with Bommai for not inducting them back into the Cabinet.

“Them not coming to the legislature session doesn’t amount to a boycott,” Bommai told reporters. “They’re right in their thinking that they must return (to the Cabinet) after being cleared of all charges. Their issue was discussed during my recent visit to New Delhi and (high command) also has a positive outlook. Some things can’t be told in public,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa in Bengaluru clarified that he does not intend on creating a division within the party, a day after he publicly slammed Bommai. “I’ve been receiving calls from across the state on why I am not in the Cabinet despite getting a clean chit from the police in connection with a contractor’s suicide,” the former BJP state president said.

Eshwarappa pointed out that the BJP is getting the support of all communities that helped the party win 25 Lok Sabha seats, which was his subtle message that he belongs to the Kuruba community, which is the third largest caste group in the state.

Eshwarappa said BJP’s central leadership never “ignored” him. He appealed to the CM that he should be inducted only to restore his “lost honour”.