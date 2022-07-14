BJP Chintan Shivir on Friday to discuss strategies for 2023 Assembly polls

Key BJP leaders from the state will participate in the Chintan Shivir scheduled on Friday to discuss strategies for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that several issues would be discussed in the meeting to be attended by Cabinet ministers, BJP core committee members and more than 50 prominent BJP leaders from different parts of the state.

Before the briefing, a preliminary meeting was held at the state BJP office, attended by Bommai, BJP general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Bommai and Singh are likely to meet top RSS leaders on Saturday after the Shivir, sources said.