BJP, Congress locked in battle of prestige for Belgaum

The Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency by-election has become a battle of prestige for both, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress, but the outcome of the April 17 vote will go beyond mere politics for the two parties.

The BJP is under pressure to retain the constituency that it has won four consecutive times, whereas the Congress hopes, by winning the seat, to convey a message that not all elections can be won by depending solely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s persona.

After the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi, the BJP has fielded his wife Mangala, plausibly to benefit from the sympathy factor. Since 1957, Belgaum went to the polls 17 times in which Congress won ten, and BJP five. Suresh won the last four elections with his margin increasing, even as no woman has won from this seat yet.

The Congress has fielded its working president and Yamkanamaradi MLA Satish Jakiholi, who is known to have considerable political clout coupled with organisational skills.

Politically, both BJP and Congress have claimed of a win, but the Belgaum Lok Sabha segment comprises eight assembly constituencies of which six have BJP MLAs, and two from Congress.

The stalwarts

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, ministers Jagadish Shettar, Umesh Katti and Shashikala Jolle, and others have thrown their weight behind Mangala. It is no surprise that the BJP’s poll campaign mostly involves extolling the Modi administration. On the ground however, the BJP is looking to woo the Lingayat and Maratha votes.

The Congress too is looking for a similar consolidation while its campaign narrative aims to create anti-incumbency over price rise, demonetisation, spike in Covid-19, lack of funds for flood rehabilitation, and so on.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, State party chief D K Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, former ministers M B Patil, R V Deshpande, Ramalinga Reddy, and others have campaigned for Satish.

Notably, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar did not campaign for Satish in Gokak and Arabhavi assembly constituencies. Gokak is represented by former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, Satish’s elder brother, who is embroiled in a sex scandal. Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi ais with the BJP.