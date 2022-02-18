BJP conspiring against Muslim students: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded the withdrawal of a circular issued by the minority welfare department prohibiting religious clothing in its schools, and attacked the BJP for “preventing Muslim girls from getting education”.

According to Siddaramaiah, the circular issued by Minority Welfare secretary P Manivannan violates the interim order of the High Court.

“The court has said that the order is applicable only in those schools where the development committee has prescribed uniforms. The minority welfare department has said that the interim court order is applicable to all residential schools and Maulana Azad schools. These schools don’t have a development committee,” Siddaramaiah said.

“The percentage of Muslim girls attending schools and colleges was very less before, but many have started showing an interest in education. But, the BJP and Sangh Parivar are conspiring to deny education to Muslim girls by raking up the Hijab issue,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said he and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with Muslim MLAs.

“Our main concern is that education should not be denied to anyone. We asked the CM to withdraw the circular. He asked the law minister to convene a meeting on this,” he said.

