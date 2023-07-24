BJP conspiring to topple Karnataka govt: D K Shivakumar

Barely a few hours after stating that a conspiracy has been hatched ‘outside’ to topple the Congress government in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday claimed that some BJP leaders were having pact with ‘other party leaders’.

Amid rumours that meetings to topple the Congress government in Karnataka took place in Singapore, Shivakumar told reporters, "Some of the leaders of the BJP are trying to have a pact with some other party leaders. This is what the information I have got. They could not have a meeting here or in Delhi. So, some ticket bookings are going on there."

Stating that two enemies are becoming friends, Shivakumar indicated that the BJP and JD(S) have joined hands and said he was aware of the political tactics.

Also Read | Tejaswini Ananth Kumar dismisses rumours about joining Cong

"We have to watch everyone, you know," he said.

Earlier speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "We will see. We too have certain information. It is their strategy. Instead of doing it in Bengaluru, they are doing it outside."

He was replying to a question that there was some conspiracy being hatched to topple the Karnataka government. State Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda backed the claim of Shivakumar.

The Revenue Minister claimed that the BJP is an expert in bringing down governments elected by the people across the country. He also alleged that the BJP at the Centre is misusing its power.