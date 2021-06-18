BJP core panel pushes for action on dissidents

The BJP core committee, which met Friday, set the ball rolling on disciplinary action against leaders who have indulged in dissidence activities, causing much damage to the image of the party and the B S Yediyurappa administration.

The core committee meeting was the culmination of BJP national general secretary Arun Singh's 3-day visit to Bengaluru.

Legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Bellad, AH Vishwanath and Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar are under the party's scanner for their controversial statements and dissidence.

The party also seems to be unhappy with the chief minister's political secretary MP Renukacharya for his signature campaign in favour of Yediyurappa and the government's chief whip V Sunil Kumar who recently tweeted asking for a platform to be heard.

According to sources, Yediyurappa's camp is gunning for the suspension of Vishwanath, who publicly accused the CM and his family of corruption.

Singh said that action will be taken against leaders who damage the party's image. "There are only 2-3 people who are doing things to damage the party and they're hurting the feelings of party workers. Certainly, there will be action against them at the right time," he said.

Singh also said that the party leadership will "talk to some of them", which was understood as a hint that disciplinary action may not be possible against every dissenting voice.

Briefing reporters, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the core committee did not discuss anything on replacing the chief minister or reshuffling the Cabinet. "Yediyurappa is our leader and there is no change in that," he said.

Asked about disciplinary action against the dissidents, he said: "In a couple of days, there will be tough action 100% against those who’ve issued (controversial) statements."

The core committee decided to take steps towards improving the image of the party and the government. "We also discussed the need for coordination between the party and the government," Ashoka said.

In other decisions, the core committee resolved to observe June 25 as 'Black Day' in all taluks to mark the imposition of the Emergency. On June 21, the party will celebrate Yoga Day. Booth-level activities will be taken up in the name of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee between June 23, his death anniversary and July 6, his birthday.

It was also decided that all BJP district units should start preparing for the Zilla Panchayat and taluk panchayat elections.

