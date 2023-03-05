BJP corrupt, Karnataka needs new engine: Kejriwal

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hammered the BJP on the issue of corruption at a rally in Davangere, referring to all the major episodes of graft that have embarrassed the saffron party, from the PSI scam to the recent arrest of an MLA’s son.

Under a cloud with two of his ministers, including his former deputy, cooling their heels in jail over corruption, Kejriwal went hard at the ruling BJP, asking Karnataka to choose a “new engine” instead of a double engine government.

Seeking one chance, Kejriwal promised Kannadigas “free electricity, education, water, health service” on the lines of Delhi if elected.

“I will send my son to jail if he is corrupt,” he said addressing an AAP convention at high school grounds, where Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also present.

He raked up the arrest of BJP MLA Virupakshappa’s son and said that cash worth nearly Rs 8 cr had been unearthed from his residence. Yet, Kejriwal said, the party has not sacked the lawmaker.

“Lokayukta seized Rs 8 crore from the residence of BJP MLA’s son who hails from Davangere district. Probably, he may be given the Padma Bhushan award in the near future,” he said.

The arrest of Manish Sisodia, his trusted aide and former Delhi deputy CM, also figured in the speech. He said the CBI team found around Rs 10,000 cash in his residence during the recent raids and nothing when his bank lockers were opened.

Kejriwal said the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association letter written to PM Modi on the 40% commission charge, the arrest of the association president Kempanna and the death of BJP worker and contractor Santhosh Patil due to alleged harassment exposed the BJP’s stand on corruption.

He assailed Modi for remaining silent on these matters.

On the PSI recruitment scam that rocked state politics recently, Kejriwal lamented the situation where Rs 75 lakh has to be paid to become a sub-inspector and Rs 25 lakh for the post of a lecturer.

“So elect an AAP government in Karnataka and you will get electricity, education, water, health service free of cost. We have done it in Delhi and Punjab only because there is no corruption in our government. We don’t demand commission from contractors. Give one chance to the AAP in Karnataka,” Kejriwal said.

People of Karnataka are good and highly patriotic, but their leader is not good, the AAP supremo said.

He promised to hike the minimum support price and give Rs 3,000 to unemployed youths till they find jobs if the party comes to power.