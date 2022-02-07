BJP creating unrest in state over hijab issue: D K Shivakumar

KPCC President D K Shivakumar said that efforts are being made by the BJP leaders to sow the seeds of poison in the minds of the youth, which needs to be condemned.

A conspiracy is being made to change the existing traditions and practices, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

"I condemn the move of sowing the seeds of poison in young minds by banning practices for fear of losing elections and also because of the guilt of insulting Sri Narayana Guru. I am confident that students will get justice in the court," he said.

Read | Students must follow govt order on uniform: Bommai

“In Congress, our dharma is the Constitution of India. The hijab issue is in the High Court. We will welcome whatever the decision the court takes. Our national leader Rahul Gandhi has already expressed his opinion on the issue. We cannot differentiate anyone on the basis of caste and religion. We cannot differentiate students in schools and colleges too. Their practices of wearing vermillion on forehead, ear rings, rings or any other traditions cannot be discriminated. We cannot force anyone to stop their practices,” Shivakumar said.

The issue of the scarf has brought disgrace to the entire country. The coastal district has its own history with religious shrines, culture and heritage. This region is also considered as a "land of education and knowledge." The whole world is watching the developments, instead of creating employment opportunities, he lashed at the BJP.

For the Congress, nation is important, he said, and added that inflation has made life miserable for many. “Many have lost their source of living due to the pandemic. Though 4 lakh people died in Karnataka, only few received compensation of Rs 1 lakh each only after we staged a series of protests. We need to make people strong financially. Our priority is providing employment,” he added.

On Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar’s statement that the government will not allow Talibanisation in Karnataka, Shivakumar said, “let the minister adhere to the oaths administered to him when he took charge as a minister.”

Watch latest videos by DH here: