BJP deleting names of Ahinda voters, alleges Satish Jarkiholi

In a desperate bid to win elections, BJP is getting the names of Ahinda voters deleted from the electoral roll, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi alleged on Monday.

"Names of many Ahinda voters are being removed from the rolls. Congress workers should act swiftly and stonewall such moves," Jarkiholi told reporters here.

When asked about Yuva Birgade's Chakravarty Sulibele daring him for an open debate on Hindu, its meaning and origin, the Yamakanamaradi MLA said, "Sulibele is the chancellor of a university of lies. Where are his golden roads? There is no need to accept any challenge posed by such people. My comment on Hindu is a closed chapter now," he said.

Replying to a query on Siddaramaiah announcing party candidates for all five Assembly constituencies in Koppal district, the KPCC functionary said, "We can missout on the former MLAs. The party high command will take a final call on ticket distribution."

On the BJP's ST rally in Ballari, Jarkiholi said that the ruling BJP has scrapped all major welfare programmes launched by the previous Congress government for the uplift of SC/STs. Only after May will we know if the Ballari rally benefitted the BJP, he said.