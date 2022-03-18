BJP executive committee meet rescheduled to April 16-17

BJP executive committee meet rescheduled to April 16, 17

The meeting was rescheduled to ensure participation of ministers, MLAs and MPs

  • Mar 18 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 02:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The two-day state BJP executive committee meeting has been rescheduled on April 16 and 17 due to the ongoing session of the Parliament in New Delhi.  

The meeting was earlier scheduled on March 30, 31. 

The meeting was rescheduled to ensure participation of ministers, MLAs and MPs. 

“The meeting will be held near Anjaneya temple at Bhattarahalli. Rooms have been booked at hotels. The party has formed 30 divisions and 300 persons have been assigned responsibilities,” Vijaynagara district unit BJP president Channabasanavagouda Patil told DH.

