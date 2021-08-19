BJP exhibiting 'goonda and Taliban' culture: Khandre 

KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre on Thursday accused BJP of exhibiting 'goonda and Taliban culture' after its supporters opened fire in the air to welcome Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagawanth Khuba at Yaragol village of Yadgir district.

Speaking at a press meet in Kalaburagi, he said Khuba himself has contacted the district party leaders over the phone and directed them to accord him a grand welcome. The incident that took place in Yargol is a 'black spot' on the rich culture of Karnataka, he said.

"Welcoming him by opening fire is a heinous crime. It is unclear whether the guns are licensed or permission was given to bring them to the public place. What were the police doing and why did they not prevent it?" the ex-minister asked.

The BJP, which claims to be a disciplined party, seems to be sowing the seed of goonda culture in the state, the MLA charged.

Questioning the rationale behind organising Janashirvada Yatra, Khandre said thousands of people succumbed to Covid-19 in the state and lakhs of people came to the street.

"Several people are ending their lives owing to unemployment due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. Rather than wiping out their tears by visiting them, the BJP leaders are showing their eccentric mindset.

Also read: Bullet fired in air to welcome Bhagawanth Khuba in Yadgir district

"Such an attitude will be detrimental to the whole democracy. When people faced the shortage of beds oxygen and remdesivir injections, the minister (Khuba) didn't dare to venture out of his house and didn't visit the houses of Covid victims to console their kins. What morality do they have to seek the blessings of the people?" he asked.

Khandre urged the state government to convene a legislative session to discuss the injustice meted out to people by the centre and to the Kalyana Karnataka region. Developmental works came to a halt across the state and the lives of the people became miserable following the Covid-19 scourge, he said.