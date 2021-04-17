BJP expels ex-MLA Mallikarjun Khuba

The BJP on Saturday expelled its former legislator Mallikarjun Khuba for six years on the grounds of indiscipline and “anti-party activity”. 

Khuba has been expelled from the BJP’s primary membership, the party’s disciplinary committee chairperson Lingaraj Patil said in his order. 

“By contesting as a rebel against the party’s candidate Sharanu Salagar in the Basavakalyan Assembly bypoll, you have violated the party’s discipline,” the order stated.

“You did not withdraw from the contest, despite last-minute attempts by the party to get you to do so.” 

Khuba is the BJP’s defeated candidate from Basavakalyan in the 2018 election. He was expecting the bypoll ticket, which went to Salagar. Disgruntled, Khuba contested the election as an Independent, which left the BJP worried about a possible split in the Lingayat votes.  

