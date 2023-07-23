'BJP favouring those involved in criminal activities'

'BJP favouring those involved in criminal activities', alleges Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

'There is no politics involved' he said in response to BJP's allegations that Congress is targeting Hindu organisations in the state.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 23 2023, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 10:26 ist
District-in-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH Photo

There is no caste or religion when it comes to illegal and criminal activities. The police are acting as per the law, stressed District-in-Charge Minister who is also the minister for health and family welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao. 

It is a bad trend that BJP is favouring those who were involved in many criminal activities, he charged. "There is no connection to religion when it comes to crimes. If BJP is supporting them, it means that they are supporting illegal activities," he stressed. "BJP is trying to divert the attention of people and disrupt peace,” Gundu Rao added.

Read | BJP, JD(S) launch joint fight against NICE in Karnataka

Dinesh responding to BJP's allegations that the government led by Congress is targetting Hindu organisations, he clarified that police are taking action against those engaged in illegal activities. There is no politics involved. The police have served notices to a few who had many cases registered against them. "Police have externed 65 people from the district," he said.

The police are acting as per law against drug menace and moral policing, Rao said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Dinesh Gundu Rao
Congress
BJP

