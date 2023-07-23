'BJP favouring those involved in criminal activities', alleges Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

There is no caste or religion when it comes to illegal and criminal activities. The police are acting as per the law, stressed District-in-Charge Minister who is also the minister for health and family welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao.

It is a bad trend that BJP is favouring those who were involved in many criminal activities, he charged. "There is no connection to religion when it comes to crimes. If BJP is supporting them, it means that they are supporting illegal activities," he stressed. "BJP is trying to divert the attention of people and disrupt peace,” Gundu Rao added.

Dinesh responding to BJP's allegations that the government led by Congress is targetting Hindu organisations, he clarified that police are taking action against those engaged in illegal activities. There is no politics involved. The police have served notices to a few who had many cases registered against them. "Police have externed 65 people from the district," he said.

The police are acting as per law against drug menace and moral policing, Rao said.