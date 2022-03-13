BJP felicitates poll managers

BJP felicitates poll managers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 13 2022, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 23:29 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP leaders from Karnataka who were election in-charges in the five states where elections were held recently were felicitated at the state BJP office, on Sunday. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, and BJP general secretary C T Ravi were feted.

At the event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reaffirmed that BJP would assume power after Assembly elections in 2023. “This is a win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Bommai said.

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view

MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view

Six Indian boxers clinch gold at ASBC Championships

Six Indian boxers clinch gold at ASBC Championships

'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead BAFTA film awards race

'Dune,' 'Power of the Dog' lead BAFTA film awards race

China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

China wrestles worst virus outbreak in two years

After BJP's win in UP, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

After BJP's win in UP, bulldozer tattoos are a rage

 