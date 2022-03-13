BJP felicitates poll managers

BJP leaders from Karnataka who were election in-charges in the five states where elections were held recently were felicitated at the state BJP office, on Sunday. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, and BJP general secretary C T Ravi were feted.
At the event, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reaffirmed that BJP would assume power after Assembly elections in 2023. “This is a win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Bommai said.
