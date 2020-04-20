BJP fuelling communal hatred in state: H M Revanna 

Congress party Covid-19 task force Bengaluru division president H M Revanna on Monday charged that the BJP was sowing seeds of communal hatred targeting a community in the state.

“People in the state have not received any benefits from the state government to overcome distress due to Covid-19,” he said.

Revanna was speaking at the Covid-19 district task force meeting of the party.

The government is able to manage the situation due to grants given for MGNREGA, Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya and such other programmes. The government has survived due to the support of donors, he said.

Revanna charged that there was no coordination between Health Minister and Medical Education Minister as the two leaders were trying to gain out of the situation.

“There is no data about kits of essential materials. The Congress party will supply the kits to the needy if the government delivers the kits to those constituencies that are held by the Congress party legislators. The BJP is indulging in politics in the distribution of kits,” he charged.

The government is claiming that there are 18 labs to conduct medical tests of novel coronavirus infected people. There are 9 labs in Bengaluru alone, while there are 9 labs for the rest of the State. The State and the Central governments have completely failed to handle the situation, he said.

He said that the KPCC president had formed teams to conduct survey of Covid-19 in the state and that he had been assigned the responsibility of a team to visit Chitradurga, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar districts. He discussed with local leaders and obtained data on 11 factors.

“Malur MLA K Y Nanje Gowda has been appointed head of the Kolar district Covid-19 task force. He will tour the district and collect the data. Situation in the district is far better, while the medical services are satisfactory,” he said.

Nanje Gowda said that the district administration was discharging duties satisfactorily in handling the situation.

District Congress president K Chandra Reddy, vice-president Murali Gowda, former minister Nissar Ahmed and CMC member Prasad Babu were present.