BJP government a failure, bankrupt, dead and corrupt: Siddaramaiah

BJP leaders have no respect for the mandate of the people, Indian constitution and democracy, said Siddaramaiah

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 26 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 16:21 ist

Opposition Party Leader Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the BJP government and said that the government is total failure, bankrupt, dead and corrupt.

Siddaramaiah was interacting with journalists at Mysore District Journalist Association here. He said the state government has indulged in corruption and there are no development activities.

BJP leaders have no respect for the mandate of the people, Indian constitution and democracy, said Siddaramaiah.

Chief Minsiter Basavaraj Bommia is incompetent and poppet of RSS. For a query about the personal attacks on political leaders, Siddaramaiah said BJP has indulged in such cheap politics and Congress never targets personally but theoretically did do.

Siddaramaiah also dared the government to constitute a sitting High Court Committee to inquire into the 40% commission case. Karnataka Contractors Association president Kmpanna took the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a year back but nothing has happened.

BJP is misleading the people based on caste, community and religion, Siddaramaiah charged.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Siddaramaiah
Congress
BJP

