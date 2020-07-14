BJP government looting public money, says D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Tuesday targeted the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government over corruption allegations in renting of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was forced to interfere after he found that BBMP officials had not taken his approval for renting bed sets at Covid Care Centres, for which the government had to pay Rs 800 per day. Yediyurappa has asked officials to purchase them instead.

“They wanted to make money out of beds and pillows, too. Imagine the loot of public money that must have taken place in the procurement of medical equipment. Will this corruption be possible without the consent of your ministers and officials?” Shivakumar asked Yediyurappa at a news conference, adding that the Congress would “expose the government in stages.”

According to sources, Yediyurappa lambasted officials on Monday for “keeping him in the dark” on the decision to rent bed sets despite being the Bengaluru Development Minister.

Shivakumar also accused the government of creating a “fearful” atmosphere for private hospitals and doctors. “Instead of threatening them, you should take them into confidence,” he said.

The Congress leader said he would visit the Victoria Hospital to “expose” the way patients are being treated there. “They are being given food like dogs. There’s no one to look after them,” he said. “And no one - CM, ministers, deputy commissioners - have visited Covid hospitals. You should go there first and enquire about patients. That will instill confidence in them and the doctors working there,” he said.