BJP govt demonstrated 'political opportunism' with reservation to Vokkaligas and Lingayats: Moily

Former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily said that the Karnataka government has demonstrated 'political opportunism' in declaring reservation to Vokkaligas and Lingayats.

"The decision will result in injustice to all communities," Moily emphasised while interacting with mediapersons at Congress Bhavan on Sunday. Moily said; “as a chief minister, I had framed a clear policy on how reservation should be granted. Even Supreme Court too had favoured a similar system."

"Any reservation should be reviewed by a permanent commission at state and Centre once in five years and take a decision on according reservation to a community based on socioeconomic survey report. Cabinet cannot decide on reservation. The government has taken an ill-advised decision regarding reservation. It is not right to take away one category and add another into the list. This will lead the society to crossroads," he warned.

To a query on Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement calling for “cooperation” between Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul), Moily said cooperative principles believes in decentralisation of power. Shah’s statement is against the aspiration of decentralisation of power. Verghese Kurien who launched white revolution in the country through Amul wanted all milk unions in all states to be strong.

"But Amit Shah is trying to shake the basic foundation of cooperative system by targeting at centralisation of power. Shah has no knowledge on federal system in the country. I have doubts if he is aware of the constitution as well," he said.

Action-reaction

Moily said Congress should not become scapegoat to BJP’s tactics and should not go by action for reaction model while issuing statements. Through action for reaction, Congress will lose its votes. Stressing the need for constructive dialogue on the economic, political and social stability in the country, Moily said said that the Congress being a national party should bring the issue of economic and social instability to the forefront during the election.

To a query on caste politics coming to the fore rather than development issue during elections, Moily said; BJP does not believe in aspirations of Constitution. The Congress will not debate on the issue of “soft hindutva” and “hard hindutva”. It will only discuss issues troubling the country.

Not to contest Assembly election

Former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily responded in negative on contesting from Karkala constituency in forthcoming Assembly elections. He said neither he nor his son would contest the assembly elections.

Book on world civilisation

Moily said that he has begun to write a book on world civilisation. The book will dwell into how civilisations helped in the stability of country and how lack of political and economic instability in civilisation pushed countries to hardship. The book will be ready within two years, he added.