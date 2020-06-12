BJP govt wants to help corporates, capitalists: Siddaramaiah

The BJP government’s decision to allow anyone to own agricultural land is an attempt to help “corporate bodies, the rich and the big capitalists,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said Friday, adding that the Congress will fight this.

Siddaramaiah held talks with senior leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, KR Ramesh Kumar, CM Ibrahim, Dinesh Gundu Rao, BL Shankar and Krishna Byre Gowda, among others to determine the party’s stand on the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

“The motive clearly looks like they want to help corporate bodies, the rich and the big capitalists get agricultural land,” Siddaramaiah told reporters. “If laws have shortcomings, they should be amended from time to time. This is like cutting off the nose due to a cold, or the leg because it pains,” he said.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act to remove restrictions on purchasing or owning agricultural land. The Cabinet also decided to tweak the law to increase the cap on how much agricultural land a person can own.

Till now, non-agriculturists were barred from buying agricultural property in the state. And those with agricultural background could purchase farm land only if their annual non-agricultural income did not exceed Rs 25 lakh. Apart from that, only educational, religious institutions, companies, cooperative societies among others could purchase agricultural land.

“The policy of the governments under D Devaraj Urs in the state and Indira Gandhi at the Centre was that the one who tills the land should own it. The law even laid down who can and can’t be the owner of land. Now, the BJP government is saying those who are rich can own the land,” Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister, said.

“They are retrospectively repealing Sections 63, 79 (a), (b), (c) and 80 and are withdrawing cases that are pending before the court,” the Congress leader charged.

The move will lead to creation of land banks, which in turn will give rise to land mafia, Siddaramaiah said. “Then, real estate will come. Ultimately, those with small land holdings will lose out and become agricultural labourers,” he said.

The Congress has decided to fight “for the rights of farmers” and also hold wider consultation with stakeholders on the issue, he added.