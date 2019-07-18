BJP has abducted Shrimant Patil: DKS

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday accused the BJP of abducting Congress MLA Shrimant Patil.

Patil represents Kagwad Assembly segment.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | Coalition urges speaker to postpone trust vote

"My party MLA has been forcefully taken in a flight by BJP leader Lakshman Savadi. He was forcefully shifted to a hospital in Mumbai. I have documents in this regard," Shivakumar said and produced a photocopy of air ticket and photo of Patil in the Mumbai hospital.

The Congress leaders termed the incident as a brutal murder of democracy.

They claimed that Patil was flown to Chennai from Bengaluru and then to Mumbai.

They said that it was a question of protection of MLAs. It was not a sheep market.

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Patil was with the legislators till late night on Wednesday. After dinner, he went missing. There was a hospital in Bengaluru for admission if he wasn't well. There was no need to fly him to Mumbai.