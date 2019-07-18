BJP hopeful of governor's direction to Speaker

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar has said that governor Vajubhai Vala has assured the BJP delegation of considering the petition seeking directions to Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to complete confidence motion proceedings on Thursday.

"So far, there was no adjournment whenever there was a motion on a vote of confidence in the past. We are afraid to see the Speaker's acts," Shettar charged.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | Consider conducting trust vote today: Governor Vajubhai Vala to Speaker

Speaker seems to help the minority government for its survival. Issues other than those included in the agenda should not be taken up as per norms. Hence, we have sought governor's directions to the Speaker, he said.

Shettar said that governor has assured of taking steps within the legal framework.

Shettar said that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy began the discussion on trust vote which was approved by the Speaker. Meanwhile, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, H K Patil and Krishna Byre Gowda raised the issue of point of order which was not on the agenda.

BJP MLC Ravi Kumar, who was in the delegation, alleged that the Speaker has encouraged the acts to waste time. Kumaraswamy himself moved the confidence motion. The ruling party had agreed for the floor test on Thursday. However, matters are being taken up for discussion violating rules.