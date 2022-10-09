BJP is against decentralisation of power: U T Khader

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader alleged that the BJP's philosophies and principles are against the decentralisation of power. The BJP government in the state failed to conduct taluk panchayat and Zilla panchayat elections on time.

Now, the government is planning to curtail the powers of the gram panchayat, GP presidents, he told media persons.

"The government has issued directions to all the gram panchayats to reserve Rs 3.5 lakh from its grant to flag post. Further, it has also directed to get the work done through one particular contract firm in the entire state. Whether the government needed 40 per cent even in flag post," he sought to know.

He urged the government to withdraw the circular immediately and get the flag post work done through a local contractor. The Congress will study the BJP-led government's decision to curtail the powers of the gram panchayats and then take a decision on the future course of action," he said.

Stating that the BJP government has no concern for the common man, he said the state government failed to release funds for 108 ambulance emergency services in the state. As a result, the drivers and para-medical staff have not been paid for the last three months. Further, there is a delay in the recruitment of staff to the ambulances as well, which is affecting the existing drivers. No new ambulances were purchased by the state government in the last two years, he alleged.

Bike ambulances stopped

The Congress government in the past had introduced bike ambulance services in all the districts in the state and also in Bengaluru, to reduce the number of deaths due to road accidents and save accident victims during the golden hour. These bikes were equipped with medical kits, necessary life-saving medicines, oxygen, pulse oximeter and others. However, citing the issue of maintenance, the officials have decided to call off bike ambulance services, said Khader.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will emerge as a new leader by the end of the 'Bharath Jodo Yatra'. Having been unable to digest the success of the yatra, the BJP is engaged in defaming Congress through advertisements.

No competition

To a query, Khader said that there is no competition for the CM post among Congress leaders in Karnataka. "We want to defeat BJP in the upcoming election," he said.

Naming train

Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader asked why the BJP government failed to name a new and sophisticated train after Wodeyar.

Reacting to a query on naming the train connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru from Tipu Express to Wodeyar Express, he said Tipu's name is already in the London museum and France.

"It is left to them (BJP) to decide on names. Instead of painting the old train with a new name, the BJP government should have at least named a new train after Wodeyar. Wodeyars have contributed a lot to the progress of the state and country. The BJP through its cheap politics should not bring black marks to the honour of Wodeyars," he said.