BJP is harassing Congress workers, claims D K Shivakumar

State Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday charged that the ruling BJP has converted police stations and government offices into its own party offices as police officials are being used to call our party cadre and harass them to join BJP.

Addressing media persons after a meeting on strengthening the Congress, Shivakumar said that there were several complaints from the party cadre about them being threatened to join the BJP. The Congress will launch a protest against this, he said.

Also, the party would put before the public all evidence pertaining to corruption facilitated by the BJP. “Beginning from cheques to RTGS, we will bring all issues pertaining to corruption before the party,” Shivakumar

added.

He said the BJP has only looted money using the pandemic as an excuse. The government has not given compensation to beneficiaries such as taxi drivers, barbers, among others, even though it had promised a one-time compensation. Congress will create awareness about this among people, he said.

As for the Youth Congress election, there will be no interference from his end, Shivakumar assured.

“Former president Rahul Gandhi has called for strengthening the party from the ground-level. The elections are being held with this ambition. The Congress party’s fight is not limited to taluk and zilla panchayat. This year, the party leaders will reach out to at least 100-150 constituencies. The party will ensure that BJP is out of power both in state and in the Centre,” Shivakumar said.