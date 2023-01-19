BJP is just serving food prepared by Cong: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday took potshots at the BJP government over the Malkhed convention to distribute title deeds of the houses to Lambanis saying that the BJP government was taking credit for the work done by the previous Congress governments.

"It was the Congress which set the process to provide ownership rights of the houses to Lambanis. The BJP government has just served the food prepared by us," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"The state BJP leaders invited Modi to the convention to distribute title deeds saying that they have made an Act and converted Thandas into revenue villages. It's a blatant lie.

In fact, Revenue ministers in the previous Congress governments Mallikarjun Kharge and Kagodu Thimmappa had set the process in motion to issue title deeds. I had constituted the Narasimhaiah committee to study the transformation of Thandas, Hattis, Kurubara Hattis and Nayakara Hattis into revenue villages. Before we could issue title deeds, our term got over," Siddaramaiah explained.

"It was the Congress govt which started Sant Sevalal Jayanti, developed his birthplace, formed Lambani Development Board and sanctioned grants. We implemented SCP/TSP Act and released Rs 30,000 crore for the welfare of SC/STs," Siddaramaiah said.