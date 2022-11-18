BJP is no longer Veerashaiva-Lingayats' party: HDK

BJP is no longer Veerashaiva-Lingayats' party: H D Kumaraswamy

People should decide whether they want a regional party that is responsive or political parties that are looting the wealth of the state, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Nov 18 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 08:30 ist
JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

BJP is no longer the party of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community. It has become a party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, said JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy.

Addressing the Pancharatna Rath Yatra rally here on Friday, Kumaraswamy said, “The BJP government in the state led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is being run by bosses in Delhi. Not many are aware that Bommai is CM. Former chief minister Yediyurappa was sent home midway through. The Veerashaiva-Lingayats deserve better...”

People should decide whether they want a regional party that is responsive or political parties that are looting the wealth of the state, he said.

He lashed out at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and senior Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar. 

“Siddaramaiah and Ramesh Kumar have cheated the people of Kolar by providing them with sewage water from Bengaluru. The borewell water in the district has turned poisonous. No one is buying tomatoes grown in Kolar. This is the contribution of Congress,” he said.

Training his gun at Ramesh Kumar, Kumaraswamy asked, “you have already spent Rs 13,000 crores on the Yettinahole project. What work has been done in the last eight years? Have you brought a drop of water from the Yettinahole project to Kolar district? You talk about percentage when you have also done the same thing,” he accused.

“We were planning to release the first list of JD(S) candidates. However, our astrologer H D Revanna advised against releasing the list citing inauspicious day,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he also said that there is no dearth of candidates in JD(S). The national parties are knocking at the doors of our party candidates. They are in such poor condition.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
H D Kumaraswamy
BJP

