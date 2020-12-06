BJP, JD(S) are natural allies: Jagadish Shettar

BJP, JD(S) are natural allies, can win no-confidence motion against Council chairman: Jagadish Shettar

Shettar said a majority of political parties were born from opposing Congress

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 06 2020, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 18:05 ist
Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH file photo.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the BJP and JD(S) are natural allies and together they can win a no-confidence motion against the Legislative Council Chairman K Prathapachandra Shetty of Congress.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday he said BJP would welcome the support of JD(S) for the no-confidence motion against Shetty. Shettar said former chief minister Kumaraswamy has realised it late that Congress party would not allow anyone except the Gandhi family to grow.

“Kumaraswamy is now repenting that he has been cheated by the Congress,” he said and added that had JD(S) supported the BJP after 2018 elections, they would have been in power. Shettar said a majority of political parties were born from opposing Congress.

'Bhasmasura' Congress

Union Paramilitary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi ‘welcomed’ Kumaraswamy’s realisation that Congress is a Bhasmasura.

