BJP, JD(S) attempting to crush campaign: DKS

DHNS
DHNS, Ramanagara,
  • Jan 09 2022, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 05:31 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI Photo

KPCC president D K Shivakumar has alleged that the BJP and JD(S) were attempting to crush Congress' Mekedatu campaign.

Accusing both the parties of betraying Karnataka, Shivakumar said that both the central and state government were putting pressure for withdrawing the padayatra. He was speaking to reporters at Doddalahalli in Kanakapura taluk on Sunday night. Shivakumar alleged that chief minister himself was attempting to book cases against padayatra participants. 

The padayatra reached Hegganur, around 7 km from Sangama by 2.50 in the noon. After a break, it reached Doddalahalli by around 8.30 pm, where the participants were given a warm welcome. More than a thousand activists participated in the padayatra. The second day of the campaign will begin on Sunday from Doddalahalli.

 

