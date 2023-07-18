BJP, JD(S) block APMC Bill in Karnataka Legislative Council; House committee to review

The BJP-JD(S) combine managed to block the APMC Bill in the Legislative Council where the ruling Congress does not have a majority.

After a division of votes, it was decided to refer the APMC Bill to a House committee for review.

The development comes after the Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed the APMC Bill to bring back restrictions on agricultural trading amid protests by the BJP and JD(S), who described the move as "anti-farmer".

The Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill was passed with the Congress government insisting that it protects farmers' interests.

In 2020, the BJP government had amended the APMC law allowing farmers to sell wherever they want as opposed to them having to trade only in notified markets or yards. The BJP government even removed penalties, which the Bill proposes to reinstate.