BJP, JD(S) leaders continue to spar over RSS

BJP and JD(S) leaders continued to spar over the RSS on Thursday, with a war of words ensuing on social media between the leaders.

Pulling out old news reports and images, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi pointed out how Deve Gowda had a word of appreciation for the RSS in the past.

"Recalling the Emergency period when several leaders were arrested, Gowda has publicly appreciated L K Advani and others for the way they conducted themselves. This shows that the former prime minister has accepted the RSS ideology. But his son is questioning the values of RSS which shows his immaturity," Ravi charged.

RSS is the only organisation that inculcates a spirit of nationalism, he said, adding that RSS workers had served the people during the pandemic.

In a quick retort, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy pointed out that in 1975, even the Jan Sangh was an ally of the Janata Party. "Vajpayee, Advani and Deve Gowda were among many who had expressed their dissent against the Emergency and were jailed. But the RSS has changed much after that," he said.

"This is why he had opposed my move when I formed a coalition with the BJP. He has always maintained a distance from the RSS," he stated, alleging that the RSS was disturbing peace in the nation and was brainwashing the youth.

Meanwhile, JD(S) state president H K Kumaraswamy also lashed out at the BJP leaders for calling the party family-centric. "BJP leaders have themselves been openly complaining about Yediyurappa's family business. Have you forgotten this?" he questioned his BJP counterpart Nalin Kumar Kateel.

