BJP, JD(S) slam Karnataka government over Opposition meeting

BJP and Janata Dal(S) on Monday launched a broadside against the joint Opposition meeting led by Congress in Bengaluru to chalk out strategies to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in next general elections.

Former chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy quoting a news report alleged that about 42 farmers have committed suicides in the last two months in the state and the ruling Congress is blissfully busy organising Mahagathbandhan events.

“They have put up banners all over the city as if they have made some great achievement. Crores are being spent on this event at a time when the farmers are committing suicides. The present government in the state has not even bothered to give a single message to the farming community which is in distress and convince them not to end their lives,” he said.

While exuding confidence in PM Modi’s leadership and his popularity, the state BJP leaders charged that Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) led by Congress is formed only with an intent to oust PM Modi and they will never be able to fulfil it.

Terming the alliance as a gang of looters, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said: “All the looters and corrupt people on bail and jail have gathered in Bengaluru only to defeat Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election. Their only fear is that if Modi comes to power again, then they will languish in jail. Therefore, the gang of looters from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is gathering in Bengaluru.”

Speaking to reporters, former chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai asserted said: “They are calling their alliance as Mahagathbandhan. Actually, there is no ‘bandhan’ (bonding) in this Mahagathbandhan, and there is no ‘maha’ (grandeur) either. Their sole purpose of coming together is to bring down Modi, which just cannot happen this time.”