BJP lacks able candidate for Karnataka CM post: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, on Friday, observed that the lack of an efficient candidate in the state BJP for the post of the Chief Minister is also a reason for the BJP's high command 'not willing' to change the Chief Minister now.

"I had information that the BJP high-command decided to change the Chief Minister while some MLAs also wanted that. They might have decided not to do that now due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Personally, I have no hatred towards B S Yediyurappa, but he is a miserable failure as the Chief Minister," Siddaramaiah said.

Read | Karnataka minister confirms moves to topple CM B S Yediyurappa

"A street fight is going on in the BJP. C P Yogeeshwara wanted a portfolio suitable for looting. Efforts were made to change the Chief Minister as he could not get such a portfolio. I do not think that the BJP government would fall even if the leadership is changed,'' he noted.

'Bommai protecting Ramesh'

Alleging that Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is protecting former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the sexual abuse case, Siddaramaiah stated that there was no instance of a rape-accused not arrested even after the victim's statement was recorded before the magistrate.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah demands Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai's resignation, claims he is protecting Ramesh Jarkiholi

"SIT chief Soumendu Mukherjee is also sent on leave, and a fair investigation is unlikely. Ramesh met Bommai, and he is moving freely. Bommai is protecting the accused, and he should resign as he has no morality to continue as the Home Minister. Ramesh should be arrested immediately," he said.

'Govt unprepared'

"This government was not prepared to face the second wave of Covid-19, and preparedness to handle the possible third wave also is not seen," Siddaramaiah lamented.

"Ministers initially lied about the number of patients who died due to oxygen shortage in Chamarajnagar. According to me, 36 people died there. Such deaths occurred in other places also. The government has totally failed in Covid management," he added.