BJP launches social media campaign against D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka BJP has launched a social media campaign against Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.
On Instagram, the BJP launched a series of cartoons depicting Siddaramaiah as ‘Sull Siddaramaiah’ (Liar Siddaramaiah) and Shivakumar as ‘Churi Chikkanna’ (likening him to a killer).
The first set of cartoons shows how Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah planned to attend former minister Vinay Kulkarni’s birthday bash in Kittur in Belagavi district.
Kulkarni was arrested in November 2020 in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeshgouda.
