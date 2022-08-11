BJP leaders dismiss talk of Bommai’s removal as CM

Yediyurappa categorically denied Bommai's replacement saying that the question does not arise with just 7-8 months left for elections

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 11 2022, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 04:48 ist

BJP leaders, including veteran B S Yediyurappa, ruled out Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s replacement, while the Congress kept hammering the saffron party over speculation on change in leadership on Wednesday.

Yediyurappa categorically denied Bommai’s replacement saying that the question does not arise with just 7-8 months left for elections.

“There is no truth (in the speculation). The question of change does not arise when only 7-8 months are left. Bommai will continue (as CM). Unnecessary speculation is wrong and must stop. There isn’t any discussion about change in leadership and it is not needed,” Yediyurappa said, before leaving for Mantralaya with his sons B Y Raghavendra and B Y Vijayendra.

Asked about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week, Yediyurappa said: “We discussed the political situation in the state among other things. We did not discuss change in leadership. I’m confident that the incumbent will complete the term.”

Before his departure for Mantralaya, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar met Yediyurappa. “I won’t be here for two days, so he came to see me,” Yediyurappa said, downplaying Shettar’s visit.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka accused the Congress of ‘unnecessarily’ speculating on Bommai’s removal. “After their Davangere rally, there’s a huge crack in the Congress - Siddaramaiah vs D K Shivakumar. Native Congress leaders have held a separate meeting. To cover-up their street fight, they’re talking about CM change,” Ashoka said. 

“If (Congress) has guts, let them announce their chief ministerial candidate. We’ve said that Bommai is our CM. Let them announce. They’re too scared to announce, because if they do, the Congress will be split into two,” Ashoka said. 

On BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s term coming to an end, Yediyurappa said the party high command will choose the successor. However, Ashoka said Kateel would continue. 

Cong keeps up attack

On Wednesday, the Congress continued its attack on the BJP with a fresh tweet speculating Bommai’s removal, calling him ‘Puppet CM’. Also, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, working president Ramalinga Reddy, leader of the Opposition B K Hariprasad and communications chief Priyank Kharge lined up to say that speculation on leadership chance arose from within the BJP. 

“We picked up whatever BJP leaders have said on this issue,” Shivakumar said. 

Kharge said that the Congress cannot be blamed for the speculation, referring to former BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda’s statement. “Is it our fault that the BJP has changed three CMs in the past?”

